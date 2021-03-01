Kenyan NOC offers financial backing to Kipchoge and company after marathon team selected

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has given its star-studded marathon team KES1 million (£6,500/$9,100/€7,600) to support their training for this year's Olympics.

Ruth Chepngetich - one of four athletes named in the women's marathon team - accepted a cheque on behalf of the distance runners.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat, twice an Olympic silver medallist over 10,000 metres, handed over the cheque.

"As NOC-K we will spare nothing to ensure that we give you the technical support that you require from our end so that you can achieve your career dreams," Tergat said, per the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

"We demonstrate this commitment with financial support for your training logistics going forward.

"Now the real work has just begun for you as you singularly and as a team put all your focus and plans to the ultimate prize of a medal in Tokyo."

NOC-K named four men and four women to its Olympic marathon teams last week, although only three will be able to take part in each race at the Olympic Games later this year.

Rio 2016 champion Eliud Kipchoge - holder of the current world record, 2 hours 01min 39sec - headlines the men's team and is joined by 2019 world bronze medallist Amos Kipruto.

Vincent Kipchumba, runner-up at last year's London marathon, and 2019 Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono complete the men's team.

World champion Chepngetich, Olympic 5,000m champion and 10,000m runner-up Vivian Cheruiyot, back-to-back London and Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei and Peres Jepchirchir - the reigning half-marathon world champion - comprise the women's team.

Kosgei also holds the women's world record - 2:14:04.

Owing to concerns over heat, the Olympic marathons will be run in Sapporo this year.