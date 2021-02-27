Donald Rukare has been confirmed as the new President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) after the organisation’s elections took place today.

Rukare was revealed to be the sole candidate for the post earlier this month, leaving his election a near formality.

"Honoured to start this new journey as President of UOC," Rukare tweeted.

"I don't take for granted the role entrusted to me and the entire team.

"The goal is to promote sports made in Uganda on and off the field."

Rukare was endorsed by outgoing UOC President William Blick, with the International Olympic Committee member stepping aside from the role after the UOC established term limits as part of governance reforms.

Blick’s IOC membership had been linked to his function as UOC President but he is now an individual member and can remain part of the body until he is 70.

"Thank you very much to all our members for all your support," Blick said.

"It has been an honour and pleasure to serve you as President for the last 10 years."

Rukare is the President of the Uganda Swimming Federation and a member of the International Swimming Federation's ruling Bureau.

Rukare has said the organisations' four areas of focus will be support for athletes and officials, facilities, funding and strategic partnerships.

The UOC announced Dunstan Nsubuga has been elected as the organisation’s first vice-president, with Moses B. Mwase named second vice-president.

Patience Beatrice Ayikoru succeeds Rukare as the organisation’s secretary general, with Lydia Dhamuzungu named assistant.

Zaid Sadik Nasiwu has been named UOC treasurer.

Four UOC Order of Merits were awarded during the meeting.

Former UOC treasurer Hajji Salim was among the recipients, along with Sheila Richardson, the President of Uganda Handball Federation and President of Uganda Softball and Baseball Association.

Yayiro Kasasa also received an honour in recognition of his involvement in baseball and softball, rugby, hockey, handball, and swimming.

Cycling’s Mahaba Muwonge was also awarded the Order of Merit.