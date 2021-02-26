IOC sponsor Airbnb restricts revenue losses to 30 per cent in pandemic-hit 2020

International Olympic Committee (IOC) sponsor Airbnb managed to restrict revenue reductions to 30 per cent in 2020 during what was a terrible year for the international travel business.

New figures from the short-term room rental service put last year’s revenue at $3.4 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.8 billion), down from $4.8 billion (£3.4 billion/€4 billion) in 2019.

The San Francisco-based company’s net loss for 2020 was a towering $4.6 billion (£3.3 billion/€3.8 billion).

However, this was attributable in large measure to knock-on impacts of the business’s successful stock market flotation last December.

Specifically, Airbnb recognised a stock-based compensation expense of $2.8 billion (£2 billion/€2.3billion).

It explained that, on completion of its initial public offering (IPO), it was required to recognise "a significant portion of all stock-based compensation provided to Airbnb employees over the last several years."

The post-IPO increase in Airbnb’s share price also increased the value of warrants issued in connection with a loan agreement entered into last April.

This resulted in a further mark-to-market adjustment of $827 million (£594 million/€682 million).

Airbnb's co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky claimed the restricted revenue reductions showed the organisation was "resilient and inherently adaptable" ©Getty Images

Brian Chesky, the group’s co-founder and chief executive, claimed that its 2020 performance showed that Airbnb was "resilient and inherently adaptable."

Sounding bullish, he said that travel "is coming back and we are laser-focused on preparing for the travel rebound."

The company became an IOC sponsor in 2019.

The five cities scheduled to host the Games during its sponsorship period - Tokyo, Beijing, Paris, Milan and Los Angeles - have traditionally been among the group’s biggest markets for private accommodation rentals worldwide.

However, the pandemic is believed to have brought a certain shift in pattern, with customers more inclined to book relatively long stays in relatively remote locations.

Last April, the group responded to travel restrictions by launching a new online platform for its Olympian Experiences initiative.

This offers special experiences involving athletes to Airbnb customers.