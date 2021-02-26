Bach has "no doubt" Beijing 2022 will fulfill host city contract as human rights criticisms continue

Thomas Bach has claimed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "no doubt" Beijing 2022 will deliver on the promises made in the Host City Contract, as the organisation continues to face questions over the human rights situation in China.

China has been widely condemned over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang as well as its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong and its policies towards Tibet and Taiwan.

A US State Department report published last month accused China of committing genocide against Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minority groups.

Canada’s House of Commons passed a motion on Monday (February 22), which said China's persecution of these groups amounts to genocide.

Politicians have called on the country’s Federal Government to formally adopt that position.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Canadian Government was "extremely concerned" about abuses of human rights in China, but has refrained from labelling it a genocide.

Calls have also been made by some politicians to move the Games, an outcome which is unlikely to occur.

An Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which includes politicians from the United States, Britain, Japan, Australia and the European Union, has put pressure on the IOC to act.

Bach was questioned over whether human rights concerns were discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a call last month, claiming he was unable to reveal the details of his discussions with world leaders.

The build-up to Beijing 2022 has seen a focus on human rights concerns ©Getty Images

The IOC President was asked again about human rights concerns after an Executive Board meeting this week.

"We have received from the Organising Committee and the Chinese partners, all the assurances contained in the host city contract," Bach said.

"These include a number of the critical questions to which you are referring.

"We have at this stage, no doubt that China will deliver on this host city contract."

The Host City Contract requires the host to allow for the freedom of reporting and independence of the host broadcaster of the Games, guaranteeing "the freedom of the media to provide independent news coverage".

The Organising Committee must also ensure the host country allows for "the editorial independence of the material broadcasted or published by the media".

The Host City Contract for Beijing 2022 does not make any reference to human rights.

China has been accused of suppression and surveillance campaign against Muslim ethnic groups which on top of the mass internment allegedly includes forced sterilisation, the separation of children from their families and forced labour.

China has dismissed claims of genocide.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin hit back at Canada earlier this week, claiming the House of Commons motion was a smear.

He labelled the allegations of genocide as the "the biggest lie of the century deliberately concocted by extreme anti-China forces".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said genocide claims are a "smear" ©Getty Images

"Xinjiang-related motion passed by Canada's House of Commons has deliberately smeared China and seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs," Wang said.

"The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes that and has lodged solemn representations with the Canadian side.

"Xinjiang-related issues are in essence about countering violent terrorism and de-radicalisation.

"Facts have proved that there has never been any genocide in Xinjiang.

"This is the biggest lie of the century deliberately concocted by extreme anti-China forces, and a ridiculous farce to smear and defame China.

"Some Canadian politicians have blatantly politicised sports, totally violating the spirit of the Olympic Charter and harming the interests of the international Olympic Movement and athletes from all countries."

A series of Western politicians have suggested Beijing 2022 be boycotted, with officials making the case in Australia, Canada, United States and the United Kingdom.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week rejected suggestions the Games should be boycotted, after a call from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

"The foreign secretary has set out the policies that he has, the package of measures to ensure that no British companies are complicit in or profiting from violations," Johnson said.

"We're leading international action in the UN to hold China to account and will continue to work with the US friends and partners around the world to do just that."

"We're not normally in favour of sporting boycotts in this country and that's been the long-standing position of this government."

National Olympic Committees have also pushed back against calls for boycotts, arguing the action would harm athletes.

The Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 next year, with the Paralympics due to follow from March 4 to 13.