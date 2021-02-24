Stadium in disaster-hit region to host Japan women's final group game at Tokyo 2020

The Japanese women's football team are set to conclude their group stage campaign at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the region devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

FIFA has confirmed Japan's third group match is due to be held at the 49,000-capacity Miyagi Stadium in the town of Rifu on July 27.

Football is among the sports set to be partially staged in the Tōhoku region at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, rescheduled for July 23 to August 8 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are hoping to use the events to show the recovery of the area severely impacted by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011, which triggered a nuclear incident at the Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima.

More than 15,000 died following the disaster.

Japan's women's football team won the FIFA World Cup just months after the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster 10 years ago.

Japan will be among those in contention for the Olympic gold medal in the women's football tournament at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

They are scheduled to play their other two group games at the Sapporo Dome.

The Miyagi Stadium, located close to the prefectural capital Sendai, was among the venues that were undamaged by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake which struck off the Eastern coast of Japan 10 days ago.

The quake - given a six on Japan's seismic scale, the second-highest level - shook buildings and triggered blackouts, and was felt as far away as the Japanese capital.

It measured 7.3 on the Richter scale.

The Kashima Stadium, also due to host football matches at the Games, and all temporary facilities were undamaged, according to Tokyo 2020.

The women's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 is due to run from July 21 - two days before the Opening Ceremony - to August 6.