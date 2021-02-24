Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) President Valens Munyabagisha claims he remains undecided whether to stand for a second term.

Munyabagisha, Rwanda's former Ambassador to Canada and China, was elected unopposed in March 2017, replacing Robert Bayigamba, but is still thinking about whether to put himself forward for a second term.

"Under the statute, I’m allowed to stand for a second term, but I haven’t decided on that yet," Munyabagisha told The New Times in Kigali.

"Maybe towards the General Assembly in April is when I will have made up my mind."

So far, no other potential candidates have come forward.

The RNOSC General Assembly is currently scheduled to be held on April 3 and Munyabagisha is confident that it will take place on that date, providing there are "no interruptions".

Some governing bodies in Rwanda are calling on the RNOSC to postpone the elections until after this year’s re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo have taken place.

They argue that delaying the General Assembly would avoid disrupting the country’s preparations for the Games.

"It is better to hold elections after the Tokyo Games, although we are not sure when the Assembly will sit, it is still early let us give them time to prepare," Rwanda Rugby Federation President Tharcisse Kamanda told The New Times.

Rwanda has appeared at every Summer Olympic Games since making its debut at Los Angeles in 1984 but is still waiting for its first medal.

At Rio 2016, Rwanda was represented by seven athletes in three sports.

The country's best performance came in the women’s 10,000 metres where Salome Nyirarukundo finished 27th.

So far, for Tokyo 2016, two athletes have qualified - marathon runners John Hakizimana and Felicien Muhitira.