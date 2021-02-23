Bavaria's State Minister of the Interior, for Sport and Integration, Joachim Herrmann, has expressed hope the 2022 European Championships in Munich can mark a return to sport in full bloom.

Munich is set to host the second edition of the European Championships next year.

Athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon will feature at consecutive editions of the event, with beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis joining the programme.

Facilities at the Olympic Park will be used for the European Championships, with the event marking the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games in the city.

Large parts of the park have been closed in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Herrmann told Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that they hoped the European Championships will be a festival of sport complete with full stadiums.

Venues in the Olympic Park have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to this international sports festival, to gripping competitions and full stadiums," Herrmann told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"For Munich, the championships are a great thing, especially on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics.

"This is not only the chance to present Germany as a sport-loving and hospitable country.

"But hopefully also an opportunity to see sport in full bloom again after the corona pandemic to present and to awaken the enthusiasm of the audience to new life."

Around 90 employees are reportedly working on the European Championships, with the number expected to grow in the coming months.

As many as 10,000 volunteers could support the second edition of the event.

It will be the second edition of the European Championships following the event's debut in 2018 when six sports were held in Glasgow and the athletics in Berlin.

A cultural programme is set to be held alongside the European Championships.