World Sailing President Quanhai Li has said the governing body is "fully committed to adapting and working" with organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to ensure a "safe and successful" event this year.

Li has issued his gratitude to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tokyo 2020 officials and the Japanese authorities for their efforts to organise the rescheduled Games during the coronavirus pandemic and pledged his support behind plans.

The President’s comments come in a statement by World Sailing which insists its preparations for the Olympics were "firmly on track" following discussions with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and International Federations.

World Sailing claim organisers have taken "proactive steps" to produce a "robust" series of playbooks which outline the responsibilities of everyone planning to attend the Games to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"World Sailing is fully committed to adapting and working with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Japanese authorities to ensure a safe and successful Olympic Games," said Li.

"We thank the Olympic family, the IOC and our friends from Tokyo 2020, for their ongoing efforts in organising a safe Olympic Games."

According to World Sailing, Tokyo 2020 sports director Mikako Kotani and IOC sports director Kit McConnell held a briefing and question and answer session to discuss the protocols and strengthen COVID countermeasures in a bid to reassure all International Federations.

World Sailing also confirmed it had been in regular communication with IOC President Thomas Bach, the IOC sports department and Tokyo 2020 regarding safety procedures.

A total of 350 sailors are expected to compete in Enoshima in Japan at this year's rescheduled Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"This joint mission to hold the Games safely embodies the values of the Olympic Games through courage and determination," said David Graham, chief executive of World Sailing.

"With the eyes of the world on Tokyo 2020 to deliver an uplifting, inspiring and spectacular Games, the International Federations appreciate the positive approach, commitment and dynamic leadership of IOC, ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations) and Tokyo 2020 to safeguard the event and prioritise the health and wellbeing of everyone involved."

Alastair Fox, director of events for World Sailing, said the Games would "mirror the safe bubble environment" that many tournaments have been held in to help guard against COVID-19.

"It has been proven to work and we are confident that this year’s Olympic Games will be an incredible success," Fox added.

A total of 350 sailors from 10 countries are expected to compete on Sagami Bay in Enoshima, with the 10 sailing events scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 4.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Andrew Lewis is set to head to the Canary Islands for a training camp before travelling to Japan.

Lewis is preparing for his third Olympics after securing his place at the Hempel World Cup Series event in Miami in the United States just over a year ago.

"Seeing many, many other big sports creating bubbles, creating environments that are safe, has proven over and over, since the pandemic started, that it is possible," said the 31-year-old.

"I am in full support of the Olympic Games happening and I know that the International Olympic Committee and the country of Japan have the ability to shine and showcase to the world a light at the end of the tunnel."