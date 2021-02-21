International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev praised the "incredible" potential of the Americas during the second AIBA virtual continental forum of the year, which was held today.

During the remote event, attended by representatives from 36 countries from across the Americas continent, issues including AIBA reforms, the competition calendar and the development of National Federations were discussed.

Unlike during the African continental forum earlier this year, Kremlev did not make a personal visit to the continent, although he was full of praise for the enthusiasm of the attendees at the forum.

"I saw a lot of engagement of American National Federations' representatives, even virtually," said Kremlev.

"I am very happy with their eagerness to follow the way of reforms, to support AIBA and improve themselves. I appreciate their enthusiasm and fresh ideas, which were discussed.

"I am sure that soon we will see a distinct and even more powerful America on the boxing map."

During the virtual meeting, there was a speech from American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) President Osvaldo Bisbal about the continent’s potential in boxing.

"America is a continent with a lot of power, boxing tradition and development," said Bisbal.

"We need to set up our development plan and start contributing to the future of our boxers and officials.

"Also, it is highly necessary for us to create a boxing academy for our boxers, coaches and officials."

36 countries attended AIBA American Continental Forum. Despite the virtual format I saw a lot of engagement of American NF' members and their eagerness to follow the way of reforms, to support AIBA and improve themselves. Sure that soon we will see great results in region pic.twitter.com/rCLyPJ0c6n — Umar Kremlev (@Kremlev_U) February 21, 2021

AIBA’s development plan was also presented during the virtual forum, with the plan’s focus on ensuring all National Federations receive the necessary support to help their continued progression.

"AIBA development team will diligently work with the AMBC to assess each National Federation, to evaluate the evolution of the competitions on the continent, to raise regular participation of certified coaches and officials and to set up an online platform dedicated to educational programmes," said Kremlev.

Other areas covered during the virtual forum were AIBA’s communication strategy, while a report was presented by AIBA’s legal group and an anti-doping seminar was held with the International Testing Association’s head of testing Matteo Vallini.

The meeting also included a speech about governance transformation, opportunities post coronavirus and the importance of gender equity by President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee and Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees Brian Lewis.

Last year’s continental forum for the Americas was the first event of this kind organised by AIBA.

It was held in person in January at the Westin Playa Bonita in Panama, and was attended by representatives from more than 35 countries.

This year’s edition is the second of its kind following on from an African continental forum on February 7, which included a visit to Kenya by Kremlev.