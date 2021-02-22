A training camp likely to play a big role in deciding Australia's softball squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is underway in the Australian Capital Territory.

Twenty-three players were invited to the camp, which formally began on Thursday (February 18) and is due to last until March 8.

A larger national selection camp had to be called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, while the Australia Pacific Cup - an international tournament due to be played at the conclusion of this camp - also met the same fate.

The final Olympic roster may contain only 15 players.

Two players presently in the 23-player squad have past Olympic experience - Justine Smethurst and Stacey Porter.

They helped Australia win a bronze medal at Beijing 2008, while Porter was also a member of Australia's silver medal-winning team at Athens 2004.

Australia have won a medal in each of the four previous occasions softball appeared at the Olympics.

It is on the Olympic programme for the first time since 2008 at Tokyo 2020, with hosts Japan hoping for a repeat of their Beijing 2008 gold medal.

Japan beat Australia in the bronze medal game en route to that title.

Canada, Mexico, Italy and world champions the United States will join Australia and Japan at the Olympics.