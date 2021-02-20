Norway round off Rasnov Ski Jumping World Cup with mixed team victory as Kramer stays in cold

Norway won the mixed team competition that concluded the Ski Jumping World Cup in Râșnov, with Austria beating Japan to bronze despite lacking former individual World Cup standings leader Marita Kramer for a third day because of COVID-19 test complications.

Norway’s team of Maren Lundby, Daniel Tande, Silje Opseth and Halvor Granerud earned gold with a total of 968.7 points.

Slovenia claimed silver on 945.3, thanks to Nika Kriznar, winner of the first individual women’s competition, Cene Prevc, Ema Klinec and Ziga Jelar.

Bronze for Austria was earned by the quartet of Eva Pinkelnig, Daniel Tschofenig, Daniela Iraschko-Stolz and Manuel Fettner on 924.6.

Japan missed the podium by one place after Nozomi Maruyama, Yukiya Sato, yesterday’s individual women’s winner Sara Takanashi and Ruoyu Kobayashi, the men’s individual winner totalled 920.8.

Kramer, who has now dropped to fourth in the overall women’s rankings, has been unable to compete in Romania because the authorities have not accepted that she is clear of COVID-19 after querying results of a test she underwent before arriving in the venue.

Austria, however, will be hoping to welcome her back into action when the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Championships start in the German resort of Oberstdorf on Monday (February 22), with competition due to run until March 7.

Lundby, a gold medallist at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2019 World Championships, told FIS: "It feels really good to be back on top of the podium, especially as it has been a while for me since the last time.

"I really enjoy jumping in mixed team events, so I hope this was a good preparation for the World Championships.

"Two years ago in Seefeld, we won the bronze medal, so maybe we can do even better this time."