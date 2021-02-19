France's Mathieu Faivre claimed gold in the men's giant slalom at the International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Championships as pre-race favourite Alexis Pinturault faltered in the second run.

Pinturault came into the race in Cortina d'Ampezzo atop the World Cup standings for the discipline, with three wins to his credit this season.

A strong first run saw Pinturault top the standings on 1min 17.55sec, with Italy’s Luca de Aliprandini second at 0.4 down.

Germany’s Alexander Schmid placed third at 0.56, with newly crowned parallel world champion Faivre a further 0.02 back.

Faivre moved into gold medal position in a combined 2:37.25 after a strong second run, although Pinturault was still expected to seal victory.

The pre-race favourite was unable to secure his maiden giant slalom world title as Pinturault lost his inside ski and span out, with the double world and Olympic giant slalom bronze medallist ultimately failing to finish.

Alexis Pinturault saw his challenge ended by a fall in the second run ©Getty Images

Faivre is the first Frenchman to win the giant slalom world title in 56 years, after Jean-Claude Killy.

De Aliprandini celebrated his maiden podium finish in the discipline as he earned silver in 2:37.88.

Austria’s Marco Schwartz completed the podium places in a time of 2:38.12 after posting the second quickest time in the second run.

The World Championships will conclude with two days of slalom competition.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States will start among the favourites for the women’s crown tomorrow, with the men’s competition due to be held on Sunday (February 21).