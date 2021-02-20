The Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) has marked its 65th anniversary by inviting past Presidents to Olympic House in Ulaanbaatar.

MNOC President and Olympic judo gold medallist Naidan Tuvshinbayar expressed his profound thanks for their contribution to the establishment and advancement of the Olympic Movement in Mongolia over the past decades.

The past Presidents present were Sh Magvan, who held office from 1969 to 1978, G Dashzeveg, who served from 1989 to 1990, S Jamts, who held the post from 1993 to 1994, and Zagdsuren Demchigjav, who was in situ from 2000 to 2019.

The Mongolian National Olympic Committee has marked its 65th anniversary with a gathering of past NOC Presidents ©MNOC

After being established on February 26, 1956, the Mongolian NOC became affiliated to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1962 during the 59th IOC Session in Moscow.

There have been 12 MNOC presidents during its existence.

Mongolia has competed in 27 editions of the winter and summer Olympic Games since 1964, winning two golds, 10 silvers and 14 bronze medals in wrestling, judo, boxing and shooting.