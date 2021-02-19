International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić today to discuss the upcoming Men's World Boxing Championships in the country.

Serbia's capital Belgrade is set to host the World Championships in November, with exact dates for the event yet to be confirmed.

Prior to his meeting with Vučić, Kremlev said they would discuss preparations for the tournament, the challenges facing the Serbian Boxing Federation, and the AIBA reform process.

"This is very important when the head of state supports boxing development in the country," Kremlev said.

"I am very delighted to see the attention that Mr. Vučić gives to our sport in Serbia."

Belgrade, which last held the Men's World Championships in 1978, was awarded this year's edition of the tournament in April after AIBA stripped New Delhi in India of the hosting rights.

It was claimed the Boxing Federation of India had not paid the hosting fee required as part of the host city agreement.

"I’m sure the whole nation will be proud to host the Championships in Belgrade," Kremlev said.

"Serbia has everything to organise a great event for athletes, coaches, officials and for boxing fans.

"I strongly believe that the Serbian Boxing Federation will do a fantastic job in organising this tournament and that both the competitors and spectators will take great pleasure in the opportunity to participate in it."

Umar Kremlev met with the Presidents of the National Federations in the Balkans during his visit to the region ©Twitter

Kremlev is to meet with other sport officials in Belgrade today.

He is in the Balkans as part of a visit to the Adriatic Pearl Championship, which began on Tuesday (February 16) in Budva in Montenegro.

In total, 140 athletes from 14 countries are taking part in the youth competition.

Kremlev took the opportunity to meet with the Presidents of the National Federations in the Balkans.

"To sustain interaction between AIBA and every boxing Federation around the globe is one of significant point of our course," he said.

"Because of that I am very pleased to have the opportunity to discuss substantial issues with each presented NF’s President of Balkan countries.

"This region plays a significant role and we are going to cooperate in a more intensive way to achieve our main goals."

Kremlev was elected AIBA President in December and is attempting to appease the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which suspended the organisation as the Olympic governing body for the sport in 2019.

Despite attempts at reform, the IOC recently warned Kremlev that boxing remains in danger of losing its place on the programme for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris "unless significant progresses are made".