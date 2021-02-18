Križnar wins first Ski Jumping World Cup in Râșnov after faulty COVID-19 test sidelines leader Kramer

Victory in the historic first joint men's and women's Ski Jumping World Cup in Râșnov enabled Nika Križnar to take the lead in the overall women’s standings from Austria’s Marita Kramer, who was prevented from competing because of an invalid COVID-19 test.

The 20-year-old Slovenian took gold on the first of two days of competition in the Romanian resort with a total of 235.7 points, finishing 2.8 clear of silver medallist Sara Takanashi of Japan.

That was enough to move her ahead of Kramer with a total of 551 points, as Takanashi moved up to second with 506.

The 19-year-old Austrian travelled to Râșnov with a COVID-19 test result that was not accepted by local authorities, and was required to take a further test.

Should that test prove negative, Kramer will be allowed to take part in tomorrow’s second World Cup competition.

Križnar, meanwhile, took full advantage of the leader’s absence.

"Today I had two very good jumps, even though the conditions weren't easy," she told the International Ski Federation (FIS) website afterwards.

"I saw that some of the jumpers had problems.

"Wearing the yellow bib now is a dream come true for me - sometimes this happens."

Austria's Marita Kramer was prevented from competing in the first FIS Ski Jumping World Cup at Râșnov in Romania today because of a faulty COVID-19 test and lost her overall lead in the women's rankings ©Getty Images

Takanashi said: "I'm very satisfied today, the conditions were difficult, but it didn't distract me.

"I managed to remain focused on my jumps and my technique."

Third on the day was Norway’s Silje Opseth, who finished on 230.1 points and is now fourth in the overall standings on 397 points, 63 behind Kramer.

Austria's 32-year-old Eva Pinkelnig, out of action since suffering a ruptured spleen in a training crash in December, made a successful return as she finished seventh with 215.5 points.

Germany’s world champion Markus Eisenbichler won the men’s prologue for tomorrow’s main competition, jumping 97 metres to earn a total of 126.6 points.

Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud suffered a relatively rare defeat, finishing second with 125.2, with Poland’s Kamil Stoch third on 123.8.

Granerud leads the overall standings with 1,542 points from Eisenbichler, who has 1017.

According to the FIS, the jury turned the qualification into a prologue because there are only 49 athletes competing this weekend.

Tomorrow’s competitions for the men and women will be followed by a mixed team competition on Saturday.