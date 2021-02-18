The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has officially launched its search for a secretary general.

Whoever takes the job will have a key role to play as the crisis-hit organisation bids to be reinstated as the Olympic governing body for the sport.

They will report directly to new AIBA President Umar Kremlev - who was elected in December in a bid to turn the body's fortunes around.

The secretary general will oversee the administrative work of AIBA while managing the head office in Lausanne.

Nobody has served in the role since Tom Virgets was removed as executive director - a similar position - in August 2019 following a vote by the Executive Committee, which has since been rebranded as the Board of Directors.

American Virgets took the job in January 2018, replacing Frenchman William Louis-Marie.

AIBA said the secretary general's tasks will include providing administrative assistance and support to Congress, the Board and the governing body's Committees.

They will assist in ensuring the implementation of decisions and direct and supervise the preparation and management of AIBA's accounts.

A start date of "as soon as possible" is available for the right candidate but they must have a "solid track record of strong leadership and building and motivating effective and productive teams".

AIBA faces an uphill task to be restored as the sport's Olympic governing body ©Getty Images

They must also be fluent in spoken and written English, with knowledge of French, Russian and Spanish seen as a plus.

A newly established Selection Committee will now provide the Board of Directors with at least two candidates before March 22.

The process will be fully transparent and democratic, the governing body said.

AIBA was stripped of its Olympic status by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in June 2019 over issues including governance, finances, anti-doping, refereeing and judging.

It means the organisation will not be overseeing the boxing tournament at this year's rearranged Tokyo 2020 Games.

Nenad Lalovic, an IOC member and the President of United World Wrestling, is overseeing an IOC Special Monitoring Committee which is probing AIBA.

He said he is not in a position to meet with Kremlev as he believes not enough progress has been made since the Russian's election.

Lalovic said too many members of AIBA's leadership have links to the past, and in particular former President Gafur Rakhimov who stepped down after claims he was involved in heroin trafficking.

Rakhimov, who Kremlev succeeded, denies the allegations.

Links to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games - where the boxing tournament is now generally viewed as being corrupt - and AIBA's outstanding debt of around $16 million (£12 million/€14 million) were also raised by Lalovic.