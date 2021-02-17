Tatsuya Maruyama, Governor of Shimane, has suggested the prefecture may halt its Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay events if the coronavirus situation does not improve in Japan's capital city.

According to Kyodo News, Maruyama has been critical of the Japanese and Tokyo Metropolitan Governments' efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Maruyama told a news conference that he would make a decision in one month’s time, after monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and assessing efforts to control the spread.

"As a prefecture, we cannot pledge our full support if the current situation continues," Maruyama said, according to Kyodo News.

Local reports have suggested Maruyama is intending to increase the pressure on Government officials to improve their handling of the pandemic.

The Shimane prefecture is scheduled to welcome the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay on May 15 and 16.

The Relay is set to begin on March 25 at the J-Village in Fukushima.

The area was badly affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay is scheduled to resume next month ©Getty Images

The 121-day Torch Relay has been adjusted by a single day from that originally planned to take place in 2020.

The Olympic Flame was kindled at Ancient Olympia in March, but a lighting ceremony was scaled down as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

All of Japan's 47 prefectures are expected to be visited as part of the Torch Relay, although several including Tokyo are under a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

The Paralympic Games will follow from August 24 to September 5.