Norway celebrated their first gold medal of this year’s International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Championships by triumphing in the mixed team parallel event in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Norwegian team of Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevåg, Fabian Wilkens Solheim and Kristina Riis-Johannessen earned four victories to take the gold.

The quartet overcame Japan and the United States in the opening rounds of the competition to progress to the semi-finals, where they saw off the challenge of Switzerland.

Stjernesund gave Norway the perfect start to the final against Sweden as she beat Estelle Alphand by 0.51 seconds.

A re-run was required in the race between Foss-Solevåg and Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen with the two skiers having come close to colliding.

The race jury ordered the race to be conducted again, with Foss-Solevåg emerging as a narrow winner by 0.05.

Sara Hector gave Sweden their only win in the big final, as she beat Riis-Johannessen by 0.7.

On the strength of the Norway team:

“Yeah it’s nice that we’re still a small but a strong team. We showed them that we are strong without big stars here too so it’s really fun for the whole team.”@fisalpine pic.twitter.com/7QIPx2F4Nq — Cortina 2021 (@cortina2021) February 17, 2021

Solheim secured the gold medal for Norway as he triumphed by 0.49 against Mattias Roenngren.

Germany beat defending champions Switzerland in the small final.

The small final ended level at 2-2, with the bronze medal awarded based on the quickest overall time.

Germany’s Emma Aicher, Stefan Luitz, Andrea Filser and Alexandre Schmid finished as the bronze medallists, ending on a time of 44.55.

Defending champions Switzerland finished with a time of 44.67.