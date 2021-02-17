India will not take part in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Changwon in April because South Korea's mandatory two-week quarantine rules would interrupt their training.

The tournament in South Korea, scheduled from April 16 to 27, is a combined World Cup with shooters from rifle, pistol and shotgun competing.



"Our shooters are not going to be participating in the World Cup in Korea as there is a 14-day mandatory quarantine," a spokesman from the National Rifle Association of India told the India Times.

"That means they will not be able to train for that period."

India's shooters will not compete at the event as the required quarantine period would prevent them from training ©Getty Images

The official added that the shooters would not be exempted from the quarantine as per the directives of the concerned South Korean authorities.

India is also scheduled to host a combined World Cup from March 18 to 29, at the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Before that, there is a shotgun World Cup scheduled in Cairo from February 22 to March 5.



The World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled for June, will be the last international competition before the Tokyo Olympics.

