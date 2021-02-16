AIBA claims to be sat "beginning of a transformational journey" as IOC criticise progress since election of Kremlev

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has claimed that that it "is making every effort to resolve" concerns raised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the election of new President Umar Kremlev.

The IOC has warned Kremlev in a letter seen by insidethegames that boxing remains in danger of being kicked off the programme for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris "unless significant progresses are made".

Kremlev had written to Nenad Lalovic, the head of the IOC Special Monitoring Committee, last month to seek a meeting to discuss the reinstatement of AIBA, which has been suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport since May 2019 and will not be involved in organising the tournament at Tokyo 2020.

But Lalovic, an IOC member, who is also President of United World Wrestling, responded negatively to the Russian.

He raised three main areas of concern which he warned, unless addressed, mean he is "not in a position to meet with" Kremlev, who was elected as the permanent successor to Gafur Rakhimov in December.

These include the fact that, "despite the rebranding of the [AIBA] Executive Committee to a 'Board of Directors', those who were involved in AIBA's leadership during the past years, specifically the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and under Mr. Rakhimov’s mandate, are still in charge of the governance of AIBA, including yourself".

Lalovic also admitted that "the outstanding indebtedness" - estimated to be around $16 million (£12 million/€14 million) - remains a problem.

He also criticised AIBA for opening negotiations over renewing a deal with Swiss Timing - the company responsible for the timekeeping at every Olympic Games since the Winter edition at Innsbruck in 1976 - to use the Boxing Scoring System.

The System was first introduced by AIBA in 1989 and used at every Olympic Games since, including Rio 2016, a tournament widely condemned as being corrupt.

"Since almost two years, the IOC Boxing Task Force has developed from scratch and under the oversight of PwC a new refereeing and judging process to start addressing the long-standing concerns encountered in the past," Lalovic wrote to Kremlev.

"This new system and its integrity measures were particularly appreciated by the athletes during the qualifying events for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

A potential deal to renew a contract for a scoring system designed by Swiss Timing is among the concerns raised by Nenad Lalovic in his letter to Umar Kremlev ©Swiss Timing

Lalovic also raised concerns about a deal signed by AIBA to work with Ramjesh-Computer Computer GmbH to obtain access to the world governing body’s database.

"Mr. Al-Masri Ramie, owner of Ramjesh-Computer GmbH, was also candidate for the Presidential elections and that he withdrew his candidature the day before this election," Lalovic wrote.

"These two events linked together raise strong concerns of major conflict of interest."

Kremlev, who earlier this month launched a series of Continental Forums designed to help reform AIBA, remains optimistic, however, that he can initiate the changes that will persuade the IOC to restore the organisation as the sport’s governing body.

"We are grateful to the International Olympic Committee for the attention given to the International Boxing Association," an AIBA spokeswoman told insidethegames.

"We understand that there are still enough unresolved issues in AIBA, and the new management team is making every effort to resolve them.

"We’ve initiated global reforms to make AIBA fully compliant with the highest level of Olympic standards.

"It has only been two months since AIBA elected a new President and adopted a new constitution.

"However, the organisation has already managed to create new Committees, renewed membership policy for National Federations, and adopted a communication strategy based on the principles of full transparency.

"The R&J (Referee and Judging) reforms, as well as education courses for R&J, coaches, cut men, ringside doctors, and management, have started."

Umar Kremlev, second left, has begun a series of Continental Forums to help launch the reform of AIBA ©AIBA

Anti-doping, a problem under previous AIBA administrations, is also being addressed, it is claimed.

"The anti-doping programme is being actively developed in cooperation with the International Testing Agency," the spokeswoman told insidethegames.

"AIBA is now holding Continental Forums to inform all member countries about the ongoing reforms and to receive new proposals from the National Federations for improving the association.

"Much work remains to be done, and AIBA is at the very beginning of a transformational journey.

"Of course, AIBA aims to return to the Olympic family, however, all reforms in the organisation will be carried out from the principles of democracy and in accordance with the newly adopted constitution.

"AIBA management is open to dialogue and cooperation."