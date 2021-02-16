The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has confirmed the dates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 3x3 basketball qualifiers in Hungary.

The final men's and women's berths at Tokyo 2020 - one each - are due to be decided at the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Budapest.

FIBA has now confirmed this will be held in the Hungarian capital from June 4 to 6.

Before then, Graz in Austria is scheduled to hold the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament from May 26 to 30.

Bengaluru in India had been due to stage the tournament last year, before it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Involving a total of 40 teams, the Olympic Qualification Tournament will be the first major FIBA 3x3 event to be held in Austria.

Tokyo 2020 will see 3x3 basketball make its Olympic debut ©FIBA

Three places at Tokyo 2020 will be up for grabs in both the men's and women's events during the tournament.

Organisers have promised a green event at a 2,000-capacity temporary venue on the main square in Graz, Hauptplatz.

Tokyo 2020 will see 3x3 basketball make its debut on the Olympic programme.

A total of 16 teams, eight per gender, will compete at the Games, rearranged for July 23 to August 8.

The remaining teams have qualified for Tokyo 2020 through the FIBA 3x3 world ranking.