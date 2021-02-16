RDA has been appointed to handle the distribution of international media rights for this year's Rugby League World Cup in England.

The London-based agency has entered into a partnership with organisers which covers all territories except the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The appointment "supports our ambition to make this the biggest, best, most accessible and viewed Rugby League World Cup ever", said Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) commercial director Jonathan Neill.

"Our broadcast distribution and coverage is critical to that and we want to ensure that as many people as possible around the world are able to watch and engage with the tournament, both in established rugby league territories such as Australia and New Zealand, but also in new and emerging markets.

"This also enables us to generate additional income and deliver a profitable tournament, whilst creating a legacy for the International Rugby League (IRL) - who we are collaborating with on our broadcast strategy and activity - for future men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cups."

In a first, the men's, women's and wheelchair World Cup tournaments are to be held at the same time this year.

The BBC has the rights to show all 61 matches in the UK and Ireland.

The men's, women's and wheelchair World Cup tournaments will be held at the same time in 2021 ©Getty Images

Australia are the defending men's and women's champions, while France hold the wheelchair crown.

Games are scheduled to be played from October 23 to November 27, with venues including Old Trafford, Anfield and London 2012's Copper Box Arena.

"RLWC2021 will be world class and one of the biggest sporting events in the UK this year," said RDA chief executive Richard Dennis.

"With an outstanding production in place, we’re looking forward to working with broadcasters in established rugby league markets and bringing the tournament to viewers in countries that are new to the sport."