Home pair Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson have won a fourth successive Australian Open quad doubles title, overcoming Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner via a tiebreak in the final.

Having split the first two sets, the Australians took the all-important first-to-10 tiebreak in Melbourne.

The final score was 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Alcott, who knocked Davidson out of the singles contest in the quarter-finals, has a chance to win a seventh consecutive singles title in his home city tomorrow.

By coincidence, Britain's Lapthorne also knocked doubles partner Wagner of the United States out of the singles contest at the last-eight stage.

In the women's wheelchair doubles, Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot were victorious.

A 6-4, 6-1 win over Britain's Lucy Shuker and South African Kgothatso Montjane gave the Dutch pair a second Austrian Open title in three years, having finished runners-up in 2020.

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett defended their men's wheelchair doubles crown ©Getty Images

De Groot has the opportunity to add a singles title tomorrow.

In the men's wheelchair doubles final, Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett successful defended their title.

In a repeat of last year's final, Frenchmen Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer were beaten, this time 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Again, Hewett will have the chance to add a singles title to the doubles crown tomorrow.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open wheelchair tennis tournament will conclude tomorrow with the singles finals.