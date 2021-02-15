World Rowing has pushed back the Final Paralympic Qualification Regatta for Tokyo 2020 by a month in a bid to ensure the event can take place.

Gavirate in Italy was due to host racing between May 6 and 8 but new dates of between June 3 and 5 have now been set.

However, even the postponed schedule remains tentative with World Rowing promising a final decision by February 22.

It comes after the governing body surveyed its member countries and found that some National Federations would currently face "significant difficulties" travelling to Italy.

Organisers want to ensure a "fair and equal opportunity to access the event" amid COVID-19 travel restrictions remaining in place across the world.

Equipment transport deadlines for Tokyo 2020 could still be met if the qualifier takes place in June, World Rowing added.

It has also been decided to move the Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta back a month to between June 4 and 6, placing it alongside the qualifier.

The rowing qualification process for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics has been badly disrupted ©Getty Images

Para-racing planned at the World Rowing Cup in Sabaudia in Italy in June has also been moved to Gavirate.

The Final Paralympic Qualification Regatta is the last chance for crews to book their place at the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Games, which are due to open on August 24.

COVID-19 has decimated the qualification process, with regional qualifiers for the Americas, Europe and Asia/Oceania still yet to take place.

The African qualifier was held in October 2019.

According to World Rowing, the Organising Committee in Gavirate has the "full support" of local Government and comprehensive coronavirus plans would be in place.