Ghana African Games facilities to be turned into university of sport after 2023

The Organising Committee of the Ghana 2023 African Games has confirmed that its facilities will be turned into a university for sport and development following the event's conclusion.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, told Daily Guide that it would be the first legacy project of its kind in West Africa.

Venues for the Games will be in the capital city Accra as well as the Ashanti region capital Kumasi.

"We have secured 100 acres of land near Jubilee Estates in Accra for the project," confirmed Ofosu-Asare.

Before it can be officially approved, Ofosu-Asare mentioned that funding has to be passed by the Ghanaian Parliament first.

The University of Sport for Development is set to help achieve national, continental and development goals within sport, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It will also study and research how sports achieve national integration and cohesion, socio-economic development, women empowerment, poverty alleviation, crime prevention, social inclusion and health promotion.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo set up the African Games 2023 Organising Committee in 2020 ©Getty Images

The African Games Organising Committee was inaugurated by Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo last year.

There are plans to build a 50,000-seater stadium in Accra for the African Games.

A total of 54 African countries are set to compete in 25 sports at the Games, which date back to 1965.