Organisers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have announced that Aux Air Conditioning have become the event’s latest exclusive supplier.

Aux Air Conditioning has signed an agreement to be the air conditioner supplier of the multi-sport event, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city from September 10 to 25 2022.

The company, which specialises in selling domestic air conditioners, that are sold in more than 100 countries, said it hoped to use the partnership to promote "a healthy and green lifestyle" through the Asian Games.

Speaking at a media conference to unveil the agreement, Huang Xiaowei, President of Oaks Home Appliances Group said Aux Air Conditioning has been adhering to the goal of creating a "smart and healthy life", which is in line with the Hangzhou 2022 concept of "green, smart, frugal and civilised."

At a signing ceremony Mao Genhong, deputy secretary-general of the Hangzhou Asia Organising Committee said she hoped Aux Air Conditioning would help create a "healthy and green indoor environment" for Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

At the signing ceremony Mao Genhong, deputy secretary-general of the Hangzhou Asia Organising Committee and deputy secretary-general of Hangzhou Municipal Government said he hoped that Aux Air Conditioning could take advantage of the opportunity to work hand in hand with Hangzhou 2022.

Genhong said it was an opportunity for Aux Air Conditioning to "give full play to its own advantages in technology, products and services, actively participate in the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and at the same time actively accelerate its intelligence and technological innovation, to create a healthy and green indoor environment for the Hangzhou Asian Games."

Aux Air Conditioning is the fifth confirmed exclusive supplier of Hangzhou 2022, following on from Yum China, which will supply Western food catering services.

The three previously confirmed exclusive suppliers for Hangzhou 2022 are Y-Light, for intelligent lighting and control systems, Robam kitchen appliances for household kitchen appliances and the Monalisa ceramics company for architectural ceramics.