IJF signs Memorandum of Understanding with United Nations Alliance of Civilisations

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the International Judo Federation (IJF) and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC).

The MoU was signed by IJF President Marius Vizer and UNAOC High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

Established by the United Nations in 2005, the UNAOC aims to build bridges between societies and promote dialogue and understanding.

It also strives to restore mutual respect between people of different cultures, traditions and religions.

The IJF and UNAOC will now embark on a number of joint initiatives to help achieve these aims.

IJF President Marius Vizer signed the Memorandum of Understanding ©Getty Images

The IJF already has several projects running in the field of education and development.

This includes Judo for Children, Judo for Peace, Judo for All, and a target to achieve gender equity in the sport.

All future IJF projects will now be aligned with UNAOC goals.

The Global Association of International Sports Federations and a number of other International Federations have also signed up to UNAOC's One Humanity campaign recently.