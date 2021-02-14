Vincent Kriechmayr has become only the third man to secure downhill and super-G titles in the same International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships.

The Austrian skier was hoping to join compatriot Hermann Maier and the United States’ Bode Miller in achieving the feat today, following his super-G triumph on Thursday (February 11).

Kriechmayr was first to take to the downhill course in Cortina d'Ampezzo today, with the 29-year-old setting the standard by achieving a time of 1min 37.79sec.

His stay at the top of the standings was nearly short-lived as Germany’s Andreas Sander finished just 0.01sec off the pace.

The first two runs of the competition proved to be the fastest, as Kriechmayr and Sander remained in gold- and silver-medal position throughout the remainder of the event.

Defending champion Beat Feuz would secure the bronze medal, with the Swiss skier finishing 0.18 adrift of the winner’s time.

"I think it will take a few weeks to really process everything that’s happened in the last few days," said Kriechmayr.

"I’m definitely happy, but it will need to sink in for me to believe it."

Vincent Kriechmayr is only the third men's skier to win downhill and super-G titles at the same World Championships ©Getty Images

Kriechmayr is the first to achieve the men’s downhill and super-G double at the World Championships since Miller achieved the feat in 2005.

Maier was the first to secure the double, with the Austrian great having done so back in 1999.

Kriechmayr also became the first Austrian to win the men’s downhill world title since Stephan Eberharter claimed gold in 2003.

Alpine combined races are scheduled at the Italian resort tomorrow.