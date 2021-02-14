Organisers have been forced to postpone the next scheduled race of the Prada Cup following a level-three lockdown being enforced in Auckland.

Three new local cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Auckland.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered the country’s largest city to enter the three-day lockdown as a consequence.

Organisers of the Prada Cup said the lockdown meant the next scheduled race on Wednesday (February 17) would be postponed.

The event village will also be closed to the public during this time.

"America’s Cup Event will be working with the authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the ongoing ramifications," a statement from organisers added.

The Prada Cup helps determined the qualifier for the America’s Cup.

Statement on behalf of ACE



As a result of the Government announcement of a Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, initially for 72 hours, the next scheduled race day on Wednesday has been postponed and the event village will not be open to the public during this time. pic.twitter.com/Okc2gVryxd — americascup (@americascup) February 14, 2021

Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli currently lead the qualifier after recording two victories yesterday.

The victories saw the team take a 4-0 lead over Ineos Team UK.

The winner of the first-to-seven series will advance to the America’s Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand will be defending the America’s Cup title, with the team representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

Their title defence is scheduled to begin next month.