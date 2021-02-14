A full Archery World Cup season has been planned for this year after the competition was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition is scheduled to begin with the opening stage in Guatemala City in April.

A second stage is set for Shanghai in China in May, followed by a third stage in French capital Paris in June.

The season will conclude with a World Cup Final, with dates and a location yet to be confirmed.

If any stage is unable to run as scheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions, World Archery will seek an alternative venue.

Relocation of events will be prioritised over delay or cancellation.

World Archery has introduced a number of new rules for the upcoming World Cup season, including an Olympic wildcard spot at the Final.

Eight archers in each category - recurve men, recurve women, compound men and compound women - are invited to compete at the Final each year.

The winners of each stage qualify automatically, the host country enters one athlete and the remaining spots are allocated according to the World Cup ranking.

Each nation may send a maximum of two archers.

This year, the individual winners of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will receive a wildcard place at the World Cup Final.

Wildcards are exempt from the two-per-country limitation.

Last year's Archery World Cup season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

Prize money across the four competition categories has also been increased by 20 per cent, bringing the total prize fund at each stage to CHF 25,200 (£20,400/$28,300/€23,300).

The total prize fund at the Final has been increased to CHF 172,800 (£140,000/$194,000/€160,000).

A mixed team exhibition match, usually scheduled at the Final between the highest-ranked nation and the host country, will no longer take place.

The Archery World Cup was cancelled last year as a result of the global health crisis.

World Archery then relaunched competition towards the end of 2020 with a world ranking event in Antalya in Turkey.

An in-person, indoor tournament has also been held in Nimes this year,

"We’re working hard towards a regular schedule of international events and the return of the Hyundai Archery World Cup in 2021," said World Archery President Uğur Erdener.

"It is imperative that we provide competition for our athletes, setting a positive example for the sport at all levels, as they prepare for the postponed Olympic Games, which we believe will take place safely and securely for all participants in Tokyo starting on July 23 2021.

"Archery is already a low-risk activity with minimal personal contact but, since the middle of last year, we’ve been developing additional safety procedures that help get us back to competition.

"There is an exciting year of sport ahead of us.

"It will be a year in which we must remain flexible and conscientious, continually prioritising health, but it will also be a year in which our athletes perform, inspire and impress on the competition field once again."