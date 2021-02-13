An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has hit off the Eastern coast of Japan, affecting areas including Fukushima.

The quake - given a six on Japan's seismic scale, the second-highest level in Japan - shook buildings and triggered blackouts, but there have been no reports of any casualties.

Tokyo was among the areas to have felt the affects of the earthquake, which the Japan Meteorological Agency said hit at a depth of 60 kilometres in the Pacific, off Fukushima.

No tsunami warnings have been triggered, but the Japan Times reported those in coastal areas on the Eastern coast have been advised to move to higher ground.

The Japanese Government responded to the earthquake by establishing a task force ©Getty Images

The earthquake comes close to 10 years since the March 2011 quake in the Tōhoku region, which triggered the devastating tsunami that led to the nuclear disaster at the Daiichi facilities.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported the Daiichi plant was still being checked, but no irregularities had been found.

Fukushima is set to host baseball and softball at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, pushed back to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prefecture is also due to be the starting point for the domestic leg of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay.