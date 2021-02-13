Hermann and Grotheer win mixed team skeleton gold at IBSF World Championships

Tina Hermann and Christopher Grotheer doubled their gold medal tally at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Championships by winning the mixed team skeleton competition in Altenberg.

Hermann and Grotheer defended their women’s and men’s titles yesterday, with the pair joining forces in the mixed team event today.

Hermann achieved a time of 58.40sec in her competition run, with Grotheer clocking 57.01 to preserve their advantage.

The German duo finished in a combined time of 1min 55.41sec to secure gold.

Jacqueline Lölling and Alexander Gassner finished as the silver medallists, completing a German one-two by finishing in 1:55.55.

Bronze was claimed by Elena Nikitina and Alexander Tretiakov, who finished a further 0.01 back.

Nikitina and Tretiakov were competing as the Bobsleigh Federation of Russia, under conditions imposed following the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December amid the Russian doping scandal.

The World Championship debut of women’s monobob also began today, with the first two runs of competition held.

Germany’s Stephanie Schneider leads at the halfway mark, after posting the second-fastest time in both runs today.

Schneider produced times of 1:00.07 and 1:00.45 to lead the competition.

Germany’s Stephanie Schneider leads the women's monobob after two competitions runs ©Getty Images

Her combined time of 2:00.52 is 0.04sec faster than the United States’ Kaillie Humphries, who was quickest in the second run.

Humphries will hope to add to the two-woman bobsleigh title she claimed last week in Altenberg.

Germany’s Laura Nolte completes the top three at the halfway stage of competition on 2:00.70.

The final two runs will be held tomorrow.

Monobob will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

The men’s four-man bobsleigh event will begin later today.

More follows.