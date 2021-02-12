AIBA to hold next Congress in Hungary

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) says it will hold its next Congress in Hungary.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev announced the news during a trip to the country today.

Budapest was supposed to hold last year’s AIBA Congress in December, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the event was held virtually.

During the virtual Congress, Kremlev was elected as AIBA President receiving 86 votes to win during the fourth round of voting.

"Hungary has a rich history of boxing," said Kremlev, speaking during his visit to Budapest.

"Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, we couldn’t conduct our Congress in 2020 here in Budapest, as it was planned.

"However, the next Congress will be held in the country."

During his visit Kremlev met with the State Secretary of Sport in the Hungarian Ministry of Human Resources Tünde Szabó, President of the Hungarian Boxing Association Istvan Bajkai and President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Krisztián Kulcsár.

Kremlev claimed he wanted to help Hungary grow boxing within the country, and spoke of his aspirations to open a boxing academy and offer a boxing programme in schools.

"My task is to show deeds not words," said Kremlev.

"There were no such reforms, as we did last two months, during many years.

"I will not listen to negative or wait for help.

Krisztián Kulcsár, right, told AIBA President Umar Kremlev he believed his work to reform AIBA would be a success ©AIBA

"I will work hard and prove my love of boxing with actions.

"I meet with National Federations in the whole world, listen to their issues, and looking for appropriate solutions.

"By the end of March, we will have something to show and talk about."

Szabó promised the Hungarian Government supported the growth of the sport in the country.

"We have a development programme for the boxing infrastructure," said Dr Szabó.

"We conduct boxing tournaments in accordance with all safety measures.

"I know that the Hungarian Boxing Federation wants to host AIBA World Championships and we will support this initiative as well.

"This is our national strategy, to create sports academies in the country, not only in the capital but in other regions as well, to ensure that boxing is a sport accessible to everyone.

"The academies for team sports are under construction, we are ready to support the idea to open the same hall for boxing."

Kulcsár spoke of his support for the work Kremlev was doing at the organisation.

"We believe in the success of your work on AIBA reforms," he said.

"It is our common interest to bring boxing back to the Olympic family."