Dixies Arena in Fort Worth will host the United States' Olympic wrestling trials in April after the event was moved from the campus of Penn State University.

USA Wrestling said it would find an alternative venue to Bryce Jordan Center earlier this week, citing "a variety of factors, including the current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans".

Fort Worth has stepped in to host the event following talks with USA Wrestling.

It is scheduled to take place from April 2 to 3, two days earlier than if it had been held in Pennsylvania as planned.

USA Wrestling said a small number of spectators would be able to attend.

Top American athletes are set to battle it out for places on the US team for Tokyo 2020 at the trials ©Getty Images

"USA Wrestling is extremely grateful to the Fort Worth Sports Authority, the incredible Dickies Arena and Texas USA Wrestling for their tireless efforts to host one of the most important wrestling events in the history of American wrestling," said USA Wrestling executive director Rich Bender.

"We are excited for not only the wrestling fans all over the globe, but, most importantly, our nation’s very best Olympic hopefuls who will compete on this world class stage for the coveted right to represent the United States of America at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"No event in our sport provides more drama and emotion than the US Olympic Team Trials and this year’s event will be no exception."

USA Wrestling had previously confirmed Penn State University would instead stage the trials in 2024.

This year's event, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will decide the Olympic spots in men’s freestyle and Greco and women’s freestyle for Tokyo 2020.

Wrestling is the US' third most successful Olympic sport by medal total.

A total of 133 of American medals at the Games have come in wrestling, including 54 golds.