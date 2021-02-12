Discovery and Snap have announced a new content and advertising partnership for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

The partnership will reportedly showcase the best of discovery+ and Eurosport’s Olympic Games content and coverage, shared through a new Eurosport Olympics daily show on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

Two daily episodes every day during the Olympic Games will be available to Snapchatters in Europe, featuring highlights of the biggest and best moments.

The platform will also have "Road to Tokyo" and "Road to Beijing" content in the build-up to the start of each Games.

This will follow teams and athletes from around the world, including content created by athletes and influencers, combined with Discovery’s focus on the local stories and national heroes.

"It can be argued the world has never needed an Olympic Games more than it does at this time, bringing a rare moment of global togetherness that will be uniquely relevant and inspiring for every generation," said Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and global sports rights and sports marketing solutions.

"In addition to introducing our sports streaming content to a broad audience through discovery+, collaborating with Snap to bring Eurosport’s content to younger generations provides the ideal opportunity to tell the stories that really matter, both on and off the field, and will bring the Games experience to life.

"As the only place in Europe to experience every minute of the Games, our extensive coverage, digital-first storytelling and expert analysis will be available to audiences however and whenever they choose.

"Discovery is focused on taking the biggest and most diverse audience with us on the Olympic Games journey and Snap will play a significant role in helping to achieve that ambition."

The partnership will include the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Discovery says an average of 265 million people use Snapchat daily, with people using visiting more than 30 times and spending an average of over 30 minutes on the app each day.

Snapchat is claimed to reach 90 per cent of 13 to 34-year-olds in the United Kingdom, along with 80 per cent in France and 70 per cent in Germany.

Discovery and Snap claim their collaboration offers a unique opportunity for brands to use the Olympics to engage a younger generation, who will experience the Games through a fresh mobile-first experience.

Ben Schwerin, senior vice-president of content and partnerships at Snap, welcomed the agreement.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Discovery as we head towards the next two Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing," Schwerin said.

"Sport has an amazing way of connecting us, so we’re grateful to be able to showcase such inspiring content to our community on Snapchat, bringing them to the heart of the Games from the comfort of their phone."

Discovery holds the exclusive multimedia rights for the Olympic Games in 50 countries and territories in Europe.