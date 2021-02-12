WBSC adds new member to renamed Diversity and Inclusivity Committee

The World Baseball Softball Confederation’s (WBSC) Women’s Development Commission has been renamed as the Diversity and Inclusivity Committee following the appointment of a new member.

The WBSC has also made the move in a bid to promote gender equality in baseball, softball and baseball5.

Donna Cohen is the commission’s newest member and the WBSC hopes to add further new faces.

Cohen is an attorney committed to advancing gender equity in sports, especially baseball, and is considered an influential voice in the women's games.

The American was a spokesperson of the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup 2018 Trophy Tour and helped arrange promotional activities at several Major League Baseball stadiums.

The Diversity and Inclusivity Commission, chaired by Beatrice Allen was formerly known as the Women's Development Commission ©WBSC

"WBSC shares and supports the goal of gender equality and inclusivity on and off the field," said WBSC executive director Michael Schmidt.

"This is reflected in the composition of the 13-member WBSC Executive Board, which features 30.7 per cent female representation, and the WBSC headquarters staff, which has 46.2 per cent male representation."

Cohen, who serves as the strategic advisor for the Boston Red Sox All Women's Fantasy Camp, joins the WBSC Diversity and Inclusivity Commission, which is chaired by International Olympic Committee member Beatrice Allen of Gambia.

Other members include Yumilka Daysi Ruiz of Cuba, Hiroko Yamada of Japan, Marisa Matsuda of Peru and Aracelis Leon of Venezuela.