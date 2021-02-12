European Aquatics Championships set to be held in May despite coronavirus

Organisers of the European Aquatics Championships are pressing ahead with plans to stage the event in Budapest in May, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hungarian capital is scheduled to host the Championships following its postponement from 2020 due to coronavirus.

European Swimming League (LEN) President Paolo Barelli has attempted to reassure fans and stakeholders that the event will go ahead and promised "any needed measure" to mitigate COVID-19 risks would be put in place.

"I want to reassure you by confirming that, unless of significant changes in the pandemic in Europe in the coming months, the Budapest European Athletics Championships will be staged as planned this coming May 2021, going forward on its original dates and with the already announced schedules in each discipline," said Barelli.

"LEN is working hard with the Hungarian organiser to ensure any needed sanitary measure will be put in place, respected and fully enforced to guarantee the smooth running of the Championships and the safety of all athletes, coaches, officials and staff."

Artistic swimming is one of the sports set to feature at the European Aquatics Championships ©Getty Images

It is expected that the Hungarian Swimming Association will update its information bulletin to give detailed information on logistics and accommodation to allow National Federations to start the booking process.

"We all know from previous Championships that Budapest is a special place capable of creating an extraordinary atmosphere for the aquatics competitions," added Barelli.

"I am sure that also in this peculiar 2021 Budapest will stage an exceptional event."

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships are set to be the first European competition for swimming, diving, artistic swimming and open water swimming since 2019.

Swimmers at these Championships will still be able to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by meeting qualification standards set by the International Swimming Federation.

The European Aquatics Championships are scheduled to take place from May 10 to 23.