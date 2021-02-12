The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has said it is continuing to evaluate the feasibility of holding its General Assembly in person in Athens during April.

The 50th EOC General Assembly is scheduled for April 18 and 19.

The meeting will see the election of the new EOC President, Executive Committee and an Ethics Committee.

EOC Acting President Niels Nygaard of Denmark and Greece’s Spyros Capralos are seeking to be elected President.

Nygaard has led the organisation on a temporary basis since the death of Janez Kocijančič last June.

EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi has said the General Assembly will appoint a three-person Ethics Commission, which will act as the internal judiciary body.

The EOC Executive Committee agreed during a virtual meeting yesterday to continue closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation to assess the feasibility of holding the Assembly in person.

It comes despite the International Olympic Committee abandoning plans to hold its Session in the Greek capital in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EOC said preparations for the 2023 European Games and the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics were discussed at the virtual meeting.

Hasan Arat, chair of the Coordination Commission for Krakow-Małopolska 2023, said steady progress was being made on the European Games.

Eight sports are now confirmed on the programme after boxing and shooting became the latest to join.

Badminton, beach handball, canoeing, karate, modern pentathlon and taekwondo had already been confirmed.

More sports are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Eight sports have been confirmed on the 2023 European Games programme to date ©Getty Images

Arat said constructive meetings were taking place virtually with a range of potential partners and sponsors to support the Games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations James Macleod and IOC Head of National Olympic Committee (NOC) Games Services Toshio Tsurunaga participated in the meeting.

The duo discussed the Tokyo 2020 playbooks, with a focus on the documents for athletes and officials.

The playbooks are viewed as the way to ensure the safety of participants at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The IOC, the International Paralympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 have promised to release more information in the April update to the playbooks.

This year's Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to August 8 in Japan's capital city.

The EOC also received an update from Executive Committee member Djordje Visacki on the development of its Strategic Agenda 2030.

It is hoped the Strategic Agenda will set out a clear vision for the EOC over the next decade, including its approach to sport events, good governance and anti-doping efforts.