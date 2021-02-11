The Eiffel Tower is set to receive a golden look by the conclusion of this year, with the Parisian landmark undergoing renovation work ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Renovation work began on the 324-metre tower in 2019, with the process expected to be completed by 2022.

All previous layers of paint are being removed from the Eiffel Tower ahead of a new coating being planned to the building.

The current colour of the Eiffel Tower has been in place since 1968, but it will be replaced by a yellow and brown composition, which was initially wanted by Gustave Eiffel.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, chief executive of Eiffel Tower operators Sete, told France Info the landmark will have a golden look during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.

"It's going to give the Eiffel Tower a bit more of a gold hue than the colour that we're used to seeing, in time for the Olympic Games," he said.

"We can already see the new colour when we look at the top.

"It's not revolutionary, but when there is a beautiful blue sky over Paris, we see some metallic, shiny effects."

The renovation of the Eiffel Tower is expected to be completed by 2022 ©Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower receives a new coat of paint every seven years.

The current renovation will reportedly cost €50 million (£44 million/$60 million).

The Eiffel Tower is expected to be the backdrop to beach volleyball events during the Games, as well as triathlon and open water swimming.

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, has vowed to transform the capital before and after the Games.

This includes turning the area surrounding the iconic Eiffel Tower into an "extraordinary park at the heart of Paris."