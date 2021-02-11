A multi-year agreement has been signed between the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and Infront Sports and Media.

Sports marketing company Infront, based in Switzerland, has now become a strategic commercial partner of the PSA.

As part of the collaboration, Infront will acquire a minority stake in Squash Media & Marketing (SMM), a newly created PSA entity which will manage the commercial rights for the governing body and its key stakeholders.

SMM has been created with a view to accelerate the development of squash.

Infront will look after the monetisation of the full scope of media, betting, sponsorship and digital rights of all SMM controlled properties until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

This will include the PSA World Championships and PSA World Tour Finals.

This also covers a full redevelopment of SQUASHTV, the PSA’s wholly owned over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform, alongside the introduction of a revamped digital strategy.

Infront is also set to help attract potential sponsors to squash, help globalise the PSA World Tour, and support the campaign to achieve Olympic inclusion.

The PSA is supporting the World Squash Federation (WSF) in its bid to have squash included on the Olympic programme, with the sport recently rejected for the fourth time after failing to achieve inclusion for Paris 2024.

SMM and Infront will also work closely with the WSF and their regions and member nations to help develop the sport at all levels.

"We are excited to partner with Infront and take squash to the next level," said PSA chief executive Alex Gough.

"Over the past decade we have built a strong media product based around the incredible athleticism and skills of the world’s best squash players with the support of our current partners but the time is now there to work together with a global powerhouse in sports.

"Our ambitions have always been clear - we want to see squash at the top table of sport, and this new collaboration with Infront means we are taking big strides towards achieving that aim.

"This is a statement of intent from the PSA and we have no doubt that this modern structure combined with a long-term commitment from our new partner will usher the sport into a new era."

Infront senior vice-president of summer sports Julien Ternisien claimed he was excited to witness the growth of sport during the partnership.

"This new collaboration goes beyond a traditional agreement and we are investing in our belief that squash can further elevate itself to a broader audience," he said.

"Our aim is to bring this dynamic and exciting sport to a wider community by combining our experience in traditional broadcast, OTT media, digital and sponsorship with PSA’s expertise in putting on world-class events.

"We are looking forward to witnessing just how far we can grow the exposure of squash over the next eight seasons."