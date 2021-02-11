The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced additional spots for nations at the this year's re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo in the all-around event, following the cancellation of All-Around World Cup events.

Stages in Stuttgart in Germany and Birmingham in the United Kingdom were officially called off due to COVID-19, having initially been scheduled to take place in March.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a stage in Milwaukee in the United States was able to take place, while the final stage is still scheduled to take place in Tokyo on May 4, but could be cancelled at a later date.

According to Olympic qualification system rules, at least three stages of the World Cup must be completed to confirm the quota spots and with the two cancellations, this system had to ignored.

In the women's individual all-around, the US, Russia and China have all been given an extra entry, after FIG went back to the 2019 World Championship results to determine those places.

In the men's event, Russia, China and hosts Japan will be given another spot.

Japan will be given an extra spot in the men's individual all-around ©Getty Images

The Russian flag and anthem will be banned for Tokyo 2020 under a series of sanctions imposed on the country because of the state-sponsored doping scandal.

All of those countries had already qualified a four-person team for the men's and women's competition, who will also compete in the team all-around.

"Despite the organisers' best efforts, the reinforcement of entry bans in Europe in recent weeks has drastically reduced the ability of foreign athletes to take part in events on the continent," said a FIG statement.

Other World Cup events and Continental Championships are still set to take place for individual apparatus events with Olympic spots on the line.

To date, 82 of the 98 Olympic quotas have been allocated in the men's gymnastics competition and 84 of the 98 in the women's.

The final stage of the Apparatus World Cup Series is scheduled to take place from March 10 to 13 in Doha in Qatar, where the final quota spots are set to be determined.