Russian wrestler Gennady Strakhov, winner of an Olympic silver medal at Munich 1972 when he represented the Soviet Union, has died following complications caused by a COVID-19 infection.

Strakhov, the runner-up in the men's freestyle 90 kilograms category nearly 50 years ago, was confirmed dead at the age of 76, as reported by the Russian Wrestling Federation (FSBR).

"The Russian Wrestling Federation, athletes and coaches of national teams in women's and men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling sincerely condole with the family and friends of Gennady - we deeply mourn with you," said a FSBR statement.

Strakhov won six rounds to the reach the final of the Olympic tournament at the Fairgrounds, Judo and Wrestling Hall in Munich.

In the final he met the United States' Ben Peterson.

Soviet Union wrestler Gennady Strakhov, left, won an Olympic silver medal in the men's freestyle 90 kilograms category at Munich 1972 ©Ben Peterson

Srakhnov and Peterson were tied at the end of the match.

The tie was broken by comparing the finalists' falls records. Peterson had three, while Strakhov had two.

Aside from his Olympic silver medal, Strakhov won the gold medal at the 1970 World Championship, and claimed European titles at the 1969 and 1972 Championships too.

At Munich 1972, the Soviet Union won nine gold medals, four silver and one bronze at the Games in wrestling for a total of 14 - twice as many as the next best country, America.