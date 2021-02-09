Hangzhou 2022 sign up Yum China as latest official exclusive supplier

Chinese-American fast-food restaurant company Yum China has become an official exclusive supplier of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou after signing an agreement with organisers.

Hangzhou 2022 said Yum China would be its "official exclusive supplier of Western Food Catering Services" at the Games.

Under the terms of the deal, Western fast-food such as KFC and Pizza Hut will be available at Hangzhou 2022 venues, including the Athletes' Village.

Yum China, which has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC and Pizza Hut, is also the official retail food services sponsor of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The deal between Yum China and Hangzhou 2022 was penned at a signing ceremony ©Hangzhou 2022

"As the recognised leader in the restaurant industry in China, Yum China has incredible catering capabilities and is highly experienced in supporting major sporting events," said Hangzhou 2022 deputy secretary general Mao Genhong.

"We believe Yum China will be able to bring a lot of value to Hangzhou 2022 and ensure the provision of high-quality food and catering services during the Games.

"We are working together to present a unique and high-quality event to the audiences."

Y-Light, Robam kitchen appliances and the Monalisa ceramics company are the other official exclusive suppliers for Hangzhou 2022.

The 10 Prestige Partners for the 19th Asian Games are: Geely Auto, China Mobile, China Telecom, Alibaba Group, Ali Pay, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, LoongAir, 361 Sport, China Pacific Insurance and DAS-Security.

The 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou are due to run from September 10 to 25.