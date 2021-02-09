UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) by secretary general Andreas Zagklis have reiterated their commitment to protecting the European model of sport during a recent meeting.

Čeferin met with Zagklis at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies in Switzerland, just a few kilometres along Lake Geneva from UEFA's own headquarters in Nyon.

The two officials discussed the European sports model and addressed their sports’ mutual challenges in staging international competitions, as well as football’s and basketball’s potential for helping society recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"UEFA and FIBA share common values, based on solidarity and open competitions," said Čeferin.

"It was good to exchange views on the current demanding situation and to discuss the positive role sport has in helping communities return to normal."

The House of Basketball is located in Mies in Switzerland ©FIBA

The meeting was held with the aim of providing a platform for UEFA and FIBA to work together to find new ways of growing participation and expertise in football and basketball, both in Europe and across the world.

"There is a long-lasting, established partnership between UEFA and FIBA and we are a lot more than just neighbours," Zagklis said.

"We are proud to share the same values and to work together promoting them."

As a lifelong basketball fan and former player in Slovenia’s national league, Čeferin welcomed the opportunity to look around the House of Basketball, which features displays of shirts donated by basketball legends.

He paid particular interest to the shirt worn by his compatriot Goran Dragic, who was named the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket most valuable player.