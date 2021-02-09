US President Biden says decision on Tokyo 2020 should be based on science

United States President Joe Biden has said a decision on whether Tokyo 2020 should take place should be based on science.

Biden made the comments to Westwood One Sports radio programme during the SuperBowl on Sunday (February 7).

The US President said he hoped the Games would be able to take place for the athletes, but said a decision must be based on science.

"I’ve spoken with the Prime Minister of Japan, he’s working very hard to be in a position to safely open the Games, to have the Games, and I think that has to be based on science, whether or not it is safe for that to occur," Biden said.

"Imagine all those Olympians who work for four years, four years for one shot and all of a sudden that opportunity gets lost.

"They are the people that I feel such pain for - but we have to do it based on the science.

"We are a science-driven administration, I think the rest of the world’s there too.

"I hope we can play, I hope it’s possible, but it remains to be seen."

Tokyo 2020 Executive Committee member Haruyuki Takahashi was last month quoted as saying that the Games future could depend on Biden’s support.

Takahashi told the Wall Street Journal that if Biden made a "positive statement" about the Games, it would help build momentum for the Olympics and Paralympics to take place.

Doubts remain over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to coronavirus ©Getty Images

Support for the Games has wavered in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Kyodo News survey last month found 80 per cent of Japanese people want the Games to be cancelled or postponed.

More than 35 per cent of those surveyed called for the cancellation of the Games and 44.8 per cent said there should be another postponement.

Several areas of Japan, including Tokyo, remain in a state of emergency introduced last month to help curb the spread of the virus.

The state of emergency is less restrictive than in other nations.

According to the Japan Times, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering lifting the state of emergency before its planned expiration date on March 7.

A fall in coronavirus cases could reportedly see the prefectures of Aichi, Gifu and Fukuoka have the restrictive measures eased.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 24 to September 5.