Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as European giants Bayern Munich edged out African champions Al Ahly to book their place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha.

Lewandowski's brace saw Bayern Munich claim a 2-0 win in the second semi-final of the tournament at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

The UEFA Champions League winners and pre-event favourites will meet Mexican side Tigres in the final on Thursday (February 11).

Bayern Munich's preparations for the match were less than ideal after they had to spend the night on a plane before flying to Qatar.

The German champions had been due to leave Germany on Friday (February 5) night but their flight was grounded because of a ban on flying between midnight and 5am.

Their travel problems did not affect matters on the pitch as Bayern, who last won the Club World Cup in 2013, went ahead after 17 minutes through Lewandowski's 30th goal of the season.

Serge Gnabry found Lewandowski in the box and the prolific Polish forward did the rest to put Bayern in front.

The German side largely controlled proceedings, save for the odd counter-attack from their Egyptian opponents, and Lewandowski sealed victory when he converted Leroy Sane's cross four minutes from time.