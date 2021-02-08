Double Olympic champion Sir Andy Murray has pointed the finger at Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) coronavirus protocols after his hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed by a positive test.

Sir Andy believes he contracted COVID-19 while training at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre (NTC) after claiming anti-virus measures became lax over the festive period.

The three-time major winner was forced to isolate for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, while his wife and three young children were also infected.

Following his recovery, Sir Andy had hoped to fly to Melbourne to compete at the first Grand Slam of the season but was unable to find a way to make that possible due to Australia’s quarantine rules.

"I was p***ed off that I missed the tournament and wasn't able to go to Australia from a personal perspective," said Sir Andy in a report by Sky Sports.

"But then the wider, more important point is that it's not just about a tennis tournament when I am going back and giving the virus to all of my family and infecting them. I care about that a lot."

Fellow British tennis player Paul Jubb and an LTA doctor also tested positive following an outbreak at the NTC.

"The only two places I went to were the NTC and my house for the 10 weeks of training, so I know where I got it from," said Sir Andy.

"I couldn’t have picked it up anywhere else.

"I stuck to all of the protocols that were in place."

Sir Andy Murray has been training at the LTA's National Training Centre where he claims he contracted coronavirus ©Getty Images

Sir Andy claimed restrictions at the NTC had eased since the first national lockdown last year but said he was pleased to see rules tighten in recent weeks.

"When we went to the NTC in April last year, if there are six indoor courts, you could only practise on one, three and five," said Sir Andy.

"There wasn't any testing at that time but the gym was closed and it was restricted access.

"It was very different.

"Whereas after Christmas you obviously have an indoor venue where they are using all six courts, there were tons of people in the gym and it was just totally different.

"Now it's kind of back to what it was in April, which is good because I imagine there is less risk of any transmission and infections, but the reality is that it happened too late because there were quite a number of cases between Christmas, New Year and the players going off to Australia."

British number one Dan Evans, who also trained at the NTC, felt the COVID-19 protocols "slackened a little bit".

Dan Evans believes COVID-19 restrictions at the National Tennis Centre had "slackened" ©Getty Images

But Jamie Murray, Sir Andy’s older brother, said staff at the NTC had done an "incredible job" to keep the centre open during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to Sir Andy’s claims, the LTA said it had followed advice from Public Health England throughout and had put in place "stringent" restrictions.

"As everyone knows, this virus is and has been widespread throughout the UK," a statement from the LTA read.

"As the recent positive cases recorded in quarantine in Australia have shown, even with the strictest precautions, it is impossible to eradicate all risk of exposure, either within a single location or in the wider community.

"We have consistently applied the stringent and appropriate restrictions, testing and other protocols for elite training centres in line with Government guidance.

"Our protocols are regularly communicated to everyone using the venue and we expect them to be adhered to in the player lounge and all other areas of the building.

"It is impossible for LTA staff to police every part of the building continuously, and ultimately individuals are responsible for their own behaviour and ensuring they follow the rules to protect themselves and others."