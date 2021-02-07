Arnhem in the Netherlands has been confirmed as the host city for the 2022 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Congress.

The Dutch city was approved as the location for the Congress on the final day of this year's meeting, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Congress gave the green light to Arnhem staging the event alongside the FIVB Women's World Championship, which The Netherlands is set to co-host with Poland.

Thailand, which had been due to stage the Congress last year before it was postponed to 2021 and then moved entirely online due to COVID-19, has registered an interest in hosting the gathering of the FIVB membership in 2024.

The 2024 World Congress will feature the Presidential election.

FIVB President Ary Graça claimed the future for volleyball was brighter than ever before, despite the COVID-19 crisis ©FIVB

FIVB President Ary Graça said the future for the sport and the organisation was "bright", despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, when he closed the World Congress today.

"You can be assured that despite the challenging times, volleyball’s future is bright," The Brazilian said.

"Brighter, in fact, than it has ever been before.

"Please remember that success in sport is never achieved alone, and it is only together that we will move our sport to the place it deserves and write the next chapter of our history."

The Congress was held days after the FIVB announced the launch of a new $300 million (£220 million/€250 million) commercial initiative, Volleyball World, designed to boost growth and investment worldwide.

It featured elections for the FIVB Board for the 2021-2024 cycle and saw the approval of amendments to the governing body's constitution.