International Fistball Association assess preparations for Women's World Championship after move to Switzerland

The International Fistball Association (IFA) visited Jona in Switzerland to assess preparations for this year's Women's World Championship.

IFA secretary general Christoph Oberlehner was joined by television producers Fritz Valant and Thomas Szabo as they met with host club TSV Jona.

A number of topics were discussed, including infrastructure and broadcasting.

The event is currently scheduled to go ahead between July 13 and 17 with 16 countries due to take part.

As well as battling to become world champions, teams will also be bidding to book their place at the 2022 World Games in American city Birmingham.

"The infrastructural conditions in Jona are amazing," said Oberlehner.

Switzerland stepped in to host the event in place of Chile ©IFA

"In combination with a very experienced organising team under the leadership of Charly Raymann and Martin Grögli I'm looking forward to a very good organised and great World Championship in Switzerland.

"All preparations are in time and the organisers are already working on many details.

"They are working with high pressure to prepare perfect conditions for all participating teams and the whole fistball world."

Switzerland was only confirmed as the host of the World Championship in November.

This followed the withdrawal of Chile as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.