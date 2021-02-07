Fencing New Zealand held a training camp to inspire a return to the sport following a year heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Branded the "Get Back to Fencing" Camp, the event aimed to bring athletes, coaches and referees together for a four-day period.

There were more than 60 participants in total.

Coaches Anna Kamynina, Judit Fliszar, Kai Sang Chan, Kyle MacDonald and Yonggang Yan led the activities, with a number of other coaches also contributing to the camp.

Sessions included classroom instruction, coaching and referee training, on-piste practice in a large gymnasium and drills such as point-control target practice.

There are very few active cases of coronavirus in New Zealand so the camp could be held without restrictive measures in place.

Activities at the training camp included classroom instruction ©Fencing New Zealand

"We are lucky to be free of COVID in the community," said Fencing New Zealand secretary general Amanda Hopkins.

"While we are conscious of safety during the COVID-19 environment, New Zealand has been COVID-free for several months, so we were able to go ahead with the camp without any restrictions.

"With borders closed and with no national or international competitions during 2020, we have lost a lot of our youth over 2020, so we felt the time was right, just before the school year starts, to get the community back to fencing.

"It was great to see fencers and coaches taking the opportunity to participate and enjoy the event."